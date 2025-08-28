Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 74,646 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 257.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.12% of TD SYNNEX worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $149.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $153.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.77.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,197,568.45. This represents a 48.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,722.05. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $9,115,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

