Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,404 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Allstate by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,086,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $203.85 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $214.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.24.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.