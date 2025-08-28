Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Core & Main by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Core & Main by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,549,000 after purchasing an additional 233,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 924,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after purchasing an additional 137,716 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $66.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 44,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,784,216.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,265.76. This represents a 38.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 23,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,132.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,185.66. The trade was a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,915,085 over the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

