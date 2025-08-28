Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.27% of Ducommun worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,532,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ducommun by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ducommun by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ducommun by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ducommun by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Ducommun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Ducommun Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.03%.The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.