Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Savara Inc. $SVRA

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,162,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Savara were worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVRA. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Savara during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Savara during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Savara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Savara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Savara from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savara

In other Savara news, Director Richard J. Hawkins acquired 48,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $98,379.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 115,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,550.64. This trade represents a 71.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

