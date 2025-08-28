Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. $SMBK

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,818 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 19,400.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 282.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $37.08 on Thursday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $631.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 12.67%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About SmartFinancial

(Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

