Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.43% of The Hackett Group worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HCKT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

