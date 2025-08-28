Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in Weibo Corporation $WB

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.44% of Weibo worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth about $690,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 89.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 35.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 28,999,900.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 290,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 289,999 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ WB opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. Weibo Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.40.
WB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
