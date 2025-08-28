Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $141.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 140.56%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.