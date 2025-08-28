Wellington Management Group LLP Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Greif, Inc. $GEF

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Greif were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $46,279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Greif by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 310,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after buying an additional 60,313 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Greif by 7,222.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 230,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

GEF opened at $66.08 on Thursday. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.37). Greif had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,631.76. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $136,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 70,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,585.36. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,741 shares of company stock worth $6,448,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greif to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

