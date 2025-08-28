Wellington Management Group LLP Has $12.09 Million Holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.60.

Madison Square Garden Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $196.64 on Thursday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.94. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -213.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden



Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

