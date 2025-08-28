Wellington Management Group LLP Has $12.53 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 141.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.16% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,031,403.99. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5%

JAZZ stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JAZZ

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.