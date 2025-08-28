Wellington Management Group LLP Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,444,000 after buying an additional 4,668,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 82.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after buying an additional 4,377,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after buying an additional 936,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,165,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,474,000 after buying an additional 108,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

