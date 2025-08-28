Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.74 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $VIOV

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 254,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after buying an additional 33,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.29. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $102.53.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

