Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in IBEX Limited $IBEX

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.85% of IBEX worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 510,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IBEX by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in IBEX by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in IBEX by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at $2,279,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBEX. Baird R W lowered shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16.

In other IBEX news, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,560. This trade represents a 57.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $140,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $64,759.12. The trade was a 68.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,150 in the last 90 days. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

