Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.82% of LSI Industries worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LSI Industries by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of LYTS opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $155.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.89 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

