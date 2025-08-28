Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.47 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.11% of Medpace worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,131,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 325,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,159,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $42,372,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 262,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 120,778 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,532,000 after acquiring an additional 114,436 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $406.60.

Medpace Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $473.48 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $501.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.53. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The business had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 10,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,350. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,487 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total transaction of $21,901,093.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 962,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,803,569.35. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,450 shares of company stock valued at $51,791,251 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.