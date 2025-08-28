Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 666,763 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,701 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 95.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 156,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

Several analysts have commented on PBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

PBR stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.85. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Analysts anticipate that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,750.0%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 48.13%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

