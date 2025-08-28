Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.81 Million Position in CGI Group, Inc. $GIB

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in CGI Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of CGI Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIB opened at $96.58 on Thursday. CGI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.85 and a 52 week high of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72.

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

