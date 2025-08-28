Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in RH $RH

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of RH worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 690.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in RH by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $228.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.00.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates dropped their price target on RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.35.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

