Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.87% of Xometry worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 825.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Xometry by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XMTR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xometry from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Xometry from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Xometry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Xometry from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.53 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Xometry has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $302,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,908.78. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

