Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. $MMI

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.94% of Marcus & Millichap worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

NYSE:MMI opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 1.27. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%.

The firm also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 160.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -161.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.00.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

