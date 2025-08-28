Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 556,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $13,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Upbound Group by 5,179.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Upbound Group by 209.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Upbound Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Upbound Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the first quarter worth approximately $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $42,812.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,460. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.64%.

UPBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

