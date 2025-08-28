Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $11.01 Million Investment in Eagle Financial Services Inc. $EFSI

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 335,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of Eagle Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSI stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. Eagle Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $36.93.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Eagle Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EFSI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Eagle Financial Services from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Eagle Financial Services from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFSI

Eagle Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.