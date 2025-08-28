Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 490,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,084,000 after buying an additional 1,220,570 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,678,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after buying an additional 1,198,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,068,000 after buying an additional 871,370 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,302,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,512,000 after buying an additional 852,801 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,799,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 587,068 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

