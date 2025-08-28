Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 130,642 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,642 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.73% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6,315.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 2.5%

HAIN stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $163.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

