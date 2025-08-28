Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 133,394 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,323,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.67.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

