Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 179,951 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. $PUBM

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,951 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PubMatic by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PubMatic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PubMatic by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $67,396.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,137.60. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $370,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,613 over the last three months. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

PubMatic Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $389.99 million, a P/E ratio of -121.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

