Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 194,190 ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.18% of ACI Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,267,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 674,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after buying an additional 415,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after buying an additional 410,142 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,481,000 after buying an additional 246,228 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6,709.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 176,059 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACIW. DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

