Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 219,836 Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 219,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.27% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 995.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Hexcel stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. Hexcel Corporation has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $71.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

