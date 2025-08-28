Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRDN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Get Guardian Pharmacy Services alerts:

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Down 1.1%

Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on Guardian Pharmacy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRDN

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.