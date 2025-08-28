Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 92.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,074,660 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,780,000 after purchasing an additional 431,924 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,966,000 after purchasing an additional 85,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:CP opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

