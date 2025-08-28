Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. $SONO

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454,962 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.01% of Sonos worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590,782 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,248,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,187,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sonos by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 148,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,738,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 675,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $7,593,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 14,505,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,183,398.75. This trade represents a 4.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,950,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,713,016. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Price Performance

NASDAQ SONO opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.04. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $344.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

