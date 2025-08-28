Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 10,213 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NMI were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 90.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in NMI by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NMIH opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%.The firm had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 409,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,371.52. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

