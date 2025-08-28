Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 111,844 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,844 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $13,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:VMI opened at $375.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $384.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

