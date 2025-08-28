Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 11,896 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.17% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,989 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5,137.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 270,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 265,187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 41,328.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 183,497 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4,755.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 168,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 164,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $15,567,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $196,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,775.30. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total value of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $194.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.26. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.35 and a 12-month high of $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

