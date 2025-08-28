Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,330 Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of WillScot worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in WillScot by 444.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 273.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in WillScot by 16.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in WillScot in the first quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot during the first quarter valued at $10,987,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 418,376 shares in the company, valued at $10,396,643.60. This represents a 0.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,955.94. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $387,650. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $24.91 on Thursday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

WillScot Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

