Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 214,516 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,516 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.14% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.6%

NCLH stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.