Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 35,480 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $96.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.84.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

