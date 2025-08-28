Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 392,653 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,653 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 6,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 96.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

SharkNinja Stock Up 1.4%

SharkNinja stock opened at $120.26 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.