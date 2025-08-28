Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 46,092 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. $BY

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,092 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,609,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,129,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,747,000 after purchasing an additional 94,849 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

BY stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.86. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cabrera purchased 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $58,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. This represents a 147.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Megan Biggam sold 8,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $229,408.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $471,602.50. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,584 shares of company stock worth $64,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group set a $32.00 price target on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Byline Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

