Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 609,417 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,417 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

