Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 75,182 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. $PEBO

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,353,000 after buying an additional 96,556 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,721,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Dwight Eric Smith bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $32,086.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,859.73. This trade represents a 17.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,480.80. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.20 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.16%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

