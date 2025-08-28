Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $13 Million Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 178,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,999,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.75% of Pathward Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pathward Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.80 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 22.23%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.65%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

