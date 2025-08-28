Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.26% of Portland General Electric worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,266,000 after acquiring an additional 559,201 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.7%

POR stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. Portland General Electric Company has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 77.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,710.90. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.