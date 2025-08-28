Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,052,356 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 677.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amkor Technology by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder John T. Kim bought 441,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,789,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,800,116.15. This represents a 13.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $353,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,665.96. This trade represents a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

