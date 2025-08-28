Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.49% of Ringcentral worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ringcentral in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 26.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ringcentral in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 1,803.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ringcentral

In related news, COO Kira Makagon sold 21,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $586,612.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 413,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,597.39. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,358,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,319.55. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,391 shares of company stock worth $3,095,392. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ringcentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ringcentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Ringcentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

