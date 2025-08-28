West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of West Fraser Timber worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $72.35 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.63 and a twelve month high of $102.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -73.14%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

