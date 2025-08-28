Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $45,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,529,000 after buying an additional 117,964 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,424,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, August 4th. Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -264.15%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.