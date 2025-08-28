World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 84,803.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,728,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $1,356,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 4,704 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $750,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,883. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 402 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $64,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,200. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656 shares of company stock worth $1,211,983 in the last three months. 41.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Acceptance Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $172.34 on Thursday. World Acceptance Corporation has a one year low of $104.99 and a one year high of $177.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 17.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.65.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($2.19). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 14.29%.The business had revenue of $132.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on World Acceptance

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.